Baltimore 5, Washington 3

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kendrick dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Severino ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hays cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|050
|—
|5
|Washington
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Scott (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 7. 2B_Thames (2). HR_Valaika (2), Severino (3), Santander (3), Soto (1). SB_Severino (1). SF_Suzuki (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Phillips
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Armstrong, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M.Castro, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Guerra, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hudson, L, 1-1, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Harper (Severino). WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:27.
