Baltimore 5, Washington 3

August 8, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 32 3 8 3
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 1 0
Santander rf 4 1 1 3 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 S.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Soto lf 3 1 2 1
Núñez dh 4 0 1 0 Kendrick dh 4 1 1 0
Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 1 1
a-Valaika ph 1 1 1 1 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0
Velazquez lf 1 0 0 0 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1
Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 c-Difo ph 0 0 0 0
b-Severino ph-c 1 1 1 1 Robles cf 4 0 0 0
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Hays cf 2 1 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 050 5
Washington 020 001 000 3

E_Scott (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 7. 2B_Thames (2). HR_Valaika (2), Severino (3), Santander (3), Soto (1). SB_Severino (1). SF_Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Eshelman 4 5 2 2 0 2
Phillips 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Scott 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Sulser, H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 2
M.Castro, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Washington
Voth 5 2 0 0 1 5
Guerra, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Doolittle, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Hudson, L, 1-1, BS, 2-3 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Harper (Severino). WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:27.

