Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|11
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.095
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.192
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.133
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|2
|9
|
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Alberto 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.440
|Núñez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Valaika 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.077
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Mullins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|101
|010
|000_3
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|310
|11x_6
|12
|0
a-struck out for Valaika in the 4th.
E_Adames (3), Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Adames (4), Tsutsugo (1), Margot (2), Renfroe (1), Choi (2), Alberto (2), Núñez (4). HR_Lowe (1), off Fry; Santander (2), off Snell; Severino (2), off Snell; Alberto (2), off Thompson. RBIs_Tsutsugo (6), Renfroe (7), Lowe (6), Santander 3 (7), Severino (3), Alberto (4). SB_Alberto (1). S_Stewart.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Díaz, Lowe, Kiermaier, Tsutsugo); Baltimore 6 (Severino, Hays, Stewart). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Baltimore 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Kiermaier, Severino.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Choi); Baltimore 1 (Velazquez, Alberto, Davis).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|53
|5.40
|Fairbanks, L, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|6.00
|Kittredge
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.00
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Castillo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Thompson
|2
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|40
|1.59
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|87
|2.89
|Fry, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|6.75
|Armstrong, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Scott, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Givens, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Sulser, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1, Castillo 2-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_Scott (Lowe). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:36.
