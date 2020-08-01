Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 5 11
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .200
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .300
Adames ss 3 2 1 0 1 2 .333
Tsutsugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .095
Renfroe dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .192
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .136
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .133
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 12 5 2 9
Hays cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Alberto 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .440
Núñez dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .250
Santander rf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .273
Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300
Valaika 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .077
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Mullins lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 101 010 000_3 6 2
Baltimore 000 310 11x_6 12 0

a-struck out for Valaika in the 4th.

E_Adames (3), Choi (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Adames (4), Tsutsugo (1), Margot (2), Renfroe (1), Choi (2), Alberto (2), Núñez (4). HR_Lowe (1), off Fry; Santander (2), off Snell; Severino (2), off Snell; Alberto (2), off Thompson. RBIs_Tsutsugo (6), Renfroe (7), Lowe (6), Santander 3 (7), Severino (3), Alberto (4). SB_Alberto (1). S_Stewart.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Díaz, Lowe, Kiermaier, Tsutsugo); Baltimore 6 (Severino, Hays, Stewart). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 7; Baltimore 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Kiermaier, Severino.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Choi); Baltimore 1 (Velazquez, Alberto, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 3 4 3 3 0 4 53 5.40
Fairbanks, L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 28 6.00
Kittredge 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 6.00
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 0.00
Castillo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Thompson 2 4 2 1 0 3 40 1.59
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 4 4 2 2 3 2 87 2.89
Fry, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 28 6.75
Armstrong, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Scott, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Givens, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Sulser, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1, Castillo 2-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_Scott (Lowe). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:36.

