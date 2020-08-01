Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mullins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|310
|11x
|—
|6
E_Adames (3), Choi (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Adames (4), Tsutsugo (1), Margot (2), Renfroe (1), Choi (2), Alberto (2), Núñez (4). HR_Lowe (1), Santander (2), Severino (2), Alberto (2). SB_Alberto (1). S_Stewart (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Fairbanks, L, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kittredge
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|2
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Fry, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Armstrong, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sulser, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Snell pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Scott (Lowe). WP_Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:36.
