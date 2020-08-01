Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

August 1, 2020 12:30 am
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 36 6 12 5
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Hays cf 5 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 Alberto 2b 5 2 3 1
Adames ss 3 2 1 0 Núñez dh 4 2 2 0
Tsutsugo lf 4 0 1 1 Santander rf 4 1 3 3
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 2 1
Renfroe dh 3 0 1 1 Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Valaika 1b 1 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 a-Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0
Mullins lf 0 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 101 010 000 3
Baltimore 000 310 11x 6

E_Adames (3), Choi (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Adames (4), Tsutsugo (1), Margot (2), Renfroe (1), Choi (2), Alberto (2), Núñez (4). HR_Lowe (1), Santander (2), Severino (2), Alberto (2). SB_Alberto (1). S_Stewart (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 3 4 3 3 0 4
Fairbanks, L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Kittredge 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Castillo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson 2 4 2 1 0 3
Baltimore
Cobb 4 4 2 2 3 2
Fry, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Armstrong, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Scott, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Givens, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sulser, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Snell pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Scott (Lowe). WP_Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:36.

The Associated Press

