Baltimore 6, Washington 2

August 14, 2020 7:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 31 2 6 2
Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 Turner ss 3 0 1 0
Santander rf 4 0 1 2 Eaton rf 4 1 1 0
Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 S.Castro 2b 3 1 1 2
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Difo ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Soto lf 3 0 1 0
Velazquez lf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0
Hays cf 4 1 1 0 Thames dh 3 0 0 0
Sisco dh 3 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0
Valaika ss 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
Holaday c 4 1 2 2 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 051 000 6
Washington 000 020 000 2

DP_Baltimore 2, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Alberto (9), Soto (3), Eaton (3), Taylor (2). HR_S.Castro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski 3 2-3 3 0 0 2 4
Lakins Sr. W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Fry H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Scott H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2
Washington
Strasburg L,0-1 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Freeman 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Finnegan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Bacus 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wojciechowski (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:11.

