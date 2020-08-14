Baltimore 6, Washington 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|051
|000
|—
|6
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 2, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Alberto (9), Soto (3), Eaton (3), Taylor (2). HR_S.Castro (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski
|3
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Lakins Sr. W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Fry H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M.Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Scott H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Freeman
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bacus
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Wojciechowski (Thames).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_3:11.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.