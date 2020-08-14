Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Baltimore Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 31 2 6 2 Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 Turner ss 3 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 2 Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 S.Castro 2b 3 1 1 2 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Difo ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Velazquez lf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0 Hays cf 4 1 1 0 Thames dh 3 0 0 0 Sisco dh 3 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 Valaika ss 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Holaday c 4 1 2 2 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0

Baltimore 000 051 000 — 6 Washington 000 020 000 — 2

DP_Baltimore 2, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Alberto (9), Soto (3), Eaton (3), Taylor (2). HR_S.Castro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wojciechowski 3 2-3 3 0 0 2 4 Lakins Sr. W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Armstrong 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Fry H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Scott H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2

Washington Strasburg L,0-1 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Freeman 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Finnegan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Bacus 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wojciechowski (Thames).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:11.

