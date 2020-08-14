Baltimore 6, Washington 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|8
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.342
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Velazquez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Sisco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Holaday c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|S.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Difo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.414
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Baltimore
|000
|051
|000_6
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|020
|000_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for S.Castro in the 7th.
LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Alberto (9), Soto (3), Eaton (3), Taylor (2). HR_S.Castro (2), off Armstrong. RBIs_Holaday 2 (2), Alberto 2 (9), Santander 2 (19), S.Castro 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Alberto); Washington 5 (Taylor, Gomes, Difo, Eaton). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; Washington 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Valaika. GIDP_Núñez, Eaton, Cabrera.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Valaika, Alberto, Núñez; Valaika, Alberto, Núñez); Washington 1 (S.Castro, Cabrera).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski
|3
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|65
|3.95
|Lakins Sr. W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.89
|Armstrong
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|2.08
|Fry H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|M.Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|3.72
|Scott H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|1.42
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|69
|10.38
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2.08
|Freeman
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|1.80
|Finnegan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Bacus
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 2-0, Scott 2-0, Guerra 1-0, Finnegan 2-1. HBP_Wojciechowski (Thames). PB_Gomes (1).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_3:11.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.