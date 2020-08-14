Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 3 8 Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .342 Santander rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .257 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Velazquez lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095 Hays cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 Sisco dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .364 Valaika ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .212 Holaday c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .400

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 6 10 Turner ss 3 0 1 0 2 0 .238 Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .224 S.Castro 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .283 Difo ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .414 Cabrera 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Thames dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .185

Baltimore 000 051 000_6 8 0 Washington 000 020 000_2 6 0

a-struck out for S.Castro in the 7th.

LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 9. 2B_Alberto (9), Soto (3), Eaton (3), Taylor (2). HR_S.Castro (2), off Armstrong. RBIs_Holaday 2 (2), Alberto 2 (9), Santander 2 (19), S.Castro 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Alberto); Washington 5 (Taylor, Gomes, Difo, Eaton). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Valaika. GIDP_Núñez, Eaton, Cabrera.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Valaika, Alberto, Núñez; Valaika, Alberto, Núñez); Washington 1 (S.Castro, Cabrera).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski 3 2-3 3 0 0 2 4 65 3.95 Lakins Sr. W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.89 Armstrong 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 19 2.08 Fry H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70 M.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 3.72 Scott H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 14 1.42 Givens 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg L,0-1 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2 69 10.38 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 6 2.08 Freeman 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 1.80 Finnegan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 Bacus 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 2-0, Scott 2-0, Guerra 1-0, Finnegan 2-1. HBP_Wojciechowski (Thames). PB_Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:11.

