Baltimore 7, Washington 3

August 15, 2020 10:59 pm
 
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 36 7 13 7
Turner ss 4 1 3 1 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 2
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 3 1 1 0
Soto lf 3 1 1 2 Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0
Thames dh 4 0 0 0 Severino c 4 0 1 2
García 2b 3 0 0 0 Valaika lf 4 0 1 0
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Mullins pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Holaday dh 2 1 1 0
Smith Jr. ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Velazquez cf-lf 4 2 2 1
Washington 000 201 000 3
Baltimore 220 101 01x 7

E_Turner (4), Gomes (1). DP_Washington 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Washington 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Iglesias (9), Severino (3), Alberto (11). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Soto (6), Turner (4), Ruiz (6). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,2-1 5 8 5 5 1 2
Guerra 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Finnegan 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Bacus 1 1 0 0 0 2
Suero 1 3 1 1 0 1
Baltimore
Wojciechowski W,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 2
Scott H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Givens H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sulser S,5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Wojciechowski pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:10.

