Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 36 7 13 7 Turner ss 4 1 3 1 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 2 Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 Soto lf 3 1 1 2 Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0 Thames dh 4 0 0 0 Severino c 4 0 1 2 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Valaika lf 4 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Mullins pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Holaday dh 2 1 1 0 Smith Jr. ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Velazquez cf-lf 4 2 2 1

Washington 000 201 000 — 3 Baltimore 220 101 01x — 7

E_Turner (4), Gomes (1). DP_Washington 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Washington 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Iglesias (9), Severino (3), Alberto (11). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Soto (6), Turner (4), Ruiz (6). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin L,2-1 5 8 5 5 1 2 Guerra 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 Finnegan 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Bacus 1 1 0 0 0 2 Suero 1 3 1 1 0 1

Baltimore Wojciechowski W,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 2 Scott H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Givens H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sulser S,5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Wojciechowski pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:10.

