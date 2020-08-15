Baltimore 7, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thames dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith Jr. ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|220
|101
|01x
|—
|7
E_Turner (4), Gomes (1). DP_Washington 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Washington 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Iglesias (9), Severino (3), Alberto (11). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Soto (6), Turner (4), Ruiz (6). SF_Alberto (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,2-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bacus
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski W,1-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Scott H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser S,5-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wojciechowski pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:10.
