Baltimore 7, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|6
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.405
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Thames dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|7
|3
|5
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.345
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Núñez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.304
|Valaika lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Mullins pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Holaday dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Smith Jr. ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Velazquez cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Washington
|000
|201
|000_3
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|220
|101
|01x_7
|13
|0
a-pinch hit for Holaday in the 6th.
1-ran for Valaika in the 7th.
E_Turner (4), Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Iglesias (9), Severino (3), Alberto (11). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Soto (6), off Wojciechowski; Turner (4), off Wojciechowski; Ruiz (6), off Corbin. RBIs_Soto 2 (14), Turner (8), Severino 2 (15), Velazquez (1), Alberto 2 (12), Ruiz (12), Iglesias (10). SF_Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 0; Baltimore 4 (Valaika 2, Iglesias, Núñez). RISP_Washington 0 for 0; Baltimore 3 for 10.
GIDP_Eaton, Turner, Santander.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Cabrera); Baltimore 2 (Iglesias, Núñez; Ruiz, Alberto, Núñez).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin L,2-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|94
|3.91
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.89
|Finnegan
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Bacus
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Suero
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|7.11
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski W,1-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|78
|4.34
|Scott H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.12
|Givens H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Sulser S,5-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-1, Sulser 1-0. WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:10.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.