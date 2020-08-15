Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 1 6 Turner ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .292 Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Soto lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .405 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Thames dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 13 7 3 5 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .345 Santander rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .259 Iglesias ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .400 Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Severino c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .304 Valaika lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Mullins pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .259 Holaday dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .429 Smith Jr. ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Velazquez cf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .192

Washington 000 201 000_3 6 2 Baltimore 220 101 01x_7 13 0

a-pinch hit for Holaday in the 6th.

1-ran for Valaika in the 7th.

E_Turner (4), Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Iglesias (9), Severino (3), Alberto (11). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Soto (6), off Wojciechowski; Turner (4), off Wojciechowski; Ruiz (6), off Corbin. RBIs_Soto 2 (14), Turner (8), Severino 2 (15), Velazquez (1), Alberto 2 (12), Ruiz (12), Iglesias (10). SF_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 0; Baltimore 4 (Valaika 2, Iglesias, Núñez). RISP_Washington 0 for 0; Baltimore 3 for 10.

GIDP_Eaton, Turner, Santander.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Cabrera); Baltimore 2 (Iglesias, Núñez; Ruiz, Alberto, Núñez).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin L,2-1 5 8 5 5 1 2 94 3.91 Guerra 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 18 2.89 Finnegan 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Bacus 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Suero 1 3 1 1 0 1 22 7.11

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski W,1-2 5 5 3 3 1 2 78 4.34 Scott H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 1.12 Givens H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Sulser S,5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.35

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-1, Sulser 1-0. WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:10.

