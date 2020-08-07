Baltimore to visit Washington Friday

Baltimore Orioles (5-7, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (4-5, third in the AL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tommy Milone (0-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The Orioles went 29-52 on the road in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Rio Ruiz: (right shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

