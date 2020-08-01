Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 1, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-5 2-0 4-1
Baltimore 4 3 .571 2 _ 4-3 W-2 2-2 2-1
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 3 1 4-5 L-4 4-1 0-4
Toronto 3 4 .429 3 1 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Boston 3 6 .333 4 2 3-6 L-2 1-4 2-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-1 2-1
Detroit 5 3 .625 1 _ 5-3 W-1 3-2 2-1
Cleveland 5 4 .556 _ 5-4 L-2 4-2 1-2
Chicago 4 4 .500 2 ½ 4-4 W-3 1-2 3-2
Kansas City 3 6 .333 2 3-6 L-2 0-2 3-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 4 4 .500 _ ½ 4-4 L-1 3-3 1-1
Seattle 4 4 .500 _ _ 4-4 W-3 1-0 3-4
Oakland 3 4 .429 ½ 1 3-4 L-3 3-3 0-1
Texas 2 4 .333 1 2-4 L-1 2-3 0-1
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 2 3-6 W-1 2-3 1-3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-4 4-0 2-3
Miami 2 1 .667 1 1 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 3 4 .429 2 2 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2 2 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
New York 3 6 .333 3 3 3-6 L-4 1-4 2-2

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 4-1 2-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 3 2-5 L-1 2-4 0-1
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4 2-6 L-3 1-2 1-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 1-1 4-1
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 W-1 2-2 4-1
San Diego 6 3 .667 _ _ 6-3 L-1 3-1 3-2
San Francisco 4 4 .500 4-4 W-1 2-2 2-2
Arizona 3 6 .333 3 3 3-6 L-1 1-2 2-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-0) at Minnesota (Clippard 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (James 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Graveman 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hall 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10

San Diego 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (Davies 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

