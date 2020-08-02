All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|_
|7-1
|W-6
|3-0
|4-1
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|_
|5-3
|W-3
|3-2
|2-1
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|1
|3-4
|L-2
|0-2
|3-2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-5
|4-1
|0-5
|Boston
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|1-4
|2-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|_
|7-2
|W-3
|5-1
|2-1
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|_
|5-4
|W-4
|1-2
|4-2
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-3
|4-2
|1-3
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|0-3
|3-4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|3-3
|2-1
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|3-3
|2-1
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|1-2
|3-4
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|1½
|3-5
|W-1
|2-3
|1-2
|Los Angeles
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|2-4
|1-3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|5-0
|2-3
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|1
|3-4
|W-2
|1-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|1-2
|0-0
|New York
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-5
|1-4
|2-3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|_
|7-2
|W-3
|5-1
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|½
|3-3
|W-1
|0-0
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|1
|4-5
|W-2
|2-4
|2-1
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|1
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|3
|2-7
|L-4
|1-2
|1-5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|2-1
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|2-2
|5-1
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|3-1
|3-3
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-3
|2-2
|Arizona
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|1-3
|2-4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings
Colorado 9, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (González 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.