Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 2, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 1 .875 _ _ 7-1 W-6 3-0 4-1
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2 _ 5-3 W-3 3-2 2-1
Toronto 3 4 .429 1 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4 4-6 L-5 4-1 0-5
Boston 3 7 .300 5 3-7 L-3 1-4 2-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-3 5-1 2-1
Chicago 5 4 .556 2 _ 5-4 W-4 1-2 4-2
Cleveland 5 5 .500 ½ 5-5 L-3 4-2 1-3
Detroit 5 5 .500 ½ 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 7 .300 3-7 L-3 0-3 3-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 5 4 .556 _ _ 5-4 W-1 3-3 2-1
Oakland 5 4 .556 _ _ 5-4 W-2 3-3 2-1
Seattle 4 6 .400 4-6 L-2 1-2 3-4
Texas 3 5 .375 3-5 W-1 2-3 1-2
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3-7 L-1 2-4 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 7 3 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-5 5-0 2-3
Miami 2 1 .667 _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 3 4 .429 1 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
New York 3 7 .300 4 3-7 L-5 1-4 2-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-3 5-1 2-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 ½ 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3 1 4-5 W-2 2-4 2-1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 3 1 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 5 3 2-7 L-4 1-2 1-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 6 2 .750 _ _ 6-2 W-2 2-1 4-1
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-2 2-2 5-1
San Diego 6 4 .600 1 _ 6-4 L-2 3-1 3-3
San Francisco 5 5 .500 2 ½ 5-5 L-1 3-3 2-2
Arizona 3 7 .300 4 3-7 L-2 1-3 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (González 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy’s first black female tactical air pilot earns Wings of Gold