Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 3, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 8 1 .889 _ _ 8-1 W-7 4-0 4-1
Baltimore 5 3 .625 _ 5-3 W-3 3-2 2-1
Toronto 3 4 .429 4 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 2 4-6 L-5 4-1 0-5
Boston 3 7 .300 3 3-7 L-3 1-4 2-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 8 2 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-1 2-1
Chicago 6 4 .600 2 _ 6-4 W-5 1-2 5-2
Detroit 5 5 .500 3 1 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Cleveland 5 6 .455 4-6 L-4 4-2 1-4
Kansas City 3 8 .273 3-7 L-4 0-3 3-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-3 3-3 3-1
Houston 5 4 .556 ½ ½ 5-4 W-1 3-3 2-1
Texas 3 5 .375 2 2 3-5 W-1 2-3 1-2
Seattle 4 7 .364 4-6 L-3 1-3 3-4
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3 3 3-7 L-1 2-4 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 2-3
Miami 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Washington 3 4 .429 2 2 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 1-3 L-2 1-2 0-1
New York 4 7 .364 3 3 3-7 W-1 1-4 3-3

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 8 2 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-4 6-1 2-1
Cincinnati 5 5 .500 3 5-5 W-3 3-4 2-1
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-1 0-1 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 6 2-8 L-5 1-2 1-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 W-3 3-1 4-1
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1 _ 6-4 L-1 2-2 5-2
San Diego 7 4 .636 1 _ 6-4 W-1 4-1 3-3
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3 2 5-5 L-2 3-3 2-3
Arizona 3 7 .300 3-7 L-2 1-3 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Advertisement

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado