Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 4, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 8 1 .889 _ _ 8-1 W-7 4-0 4-1
Baltimore 5 4 .556 3 ½ 5-4 L-1 3-3 2-1
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4 5-5 W-1 5-1 0-5
Toronto 3 5 .375 2 3-5 L-3 0-2 3-3
Boston 3 8 .273 6 2-8 L-4 1-4 2-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 9 2 .818 _ _ 8-2 W-5 7-1 2-1
Chicago 7 4 .636 2 _ 7-3 W-6 1-2 6-2
Cleveland 6 6 .500 1 5-5 W-1 4-2 2-4
Detroit 5 5 .500 1 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 9 .250 4 2-8 L-5 0-3 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-4 4-3 3-1
Houston 6 4 .600 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 3-1
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3 4-6 W-1 2-4 2-3
Texas 3 6 .333 3 3-6 L-1 2-3 1-3
Seattle 4 8 .333 3 4-6 L-4 1-4 3-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-1 2-3
Miami 3 1 .750 1 _ 3-1 W-2 0-0 3-1
Washington 4 4 .500 2 2 4-4 W-3 2-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3 3 1-3 L-2 1-2 0-1
New York 4 8 .333 4 4 3-7 L-1 1-4 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 9 2 .818 _ _ 8-2 W-5 7-1 2-1
Cincinnati 5 6 .455 4 4-6 L-1 3-5 2-1
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Milwaukee 3 5 .375 3 3-5 L-2 0-2 3-3
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 7 2-8 L-6 1-2 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 8 2 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-4 4-1 4-1
Los Angeles 8 4 .667 1 _ 6-4 W-1 2-2 6-2
San Diego 7 5 .583 2 1 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-3
San Francisco 5 7 .417 4 3 5-5 L-3 3-3 2-4
Arizona 3 8 .273 3-7 L-3 1-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Houston 8, Arizona 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer