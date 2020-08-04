All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-7
|4-0
|4-1
|Baltimore
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|½
|5-4
|L-1
|3-3
|2-1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-1
|0-5
|Toronto
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|2
|3-5
|L-3
|0-2
|3-3
|Boston
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|3½
|2-8
|L-4
|1-4
|2-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-1
|2-1
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|1-2
|6-2
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|2-4
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|3-4
|2-1
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|4
|2-8
|L-5
|0-3
|3-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|4-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|3-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|2-3
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|2½
|3-6
|L-1
|2-3
|1-3
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|3
|4-6
|L-4
|1-4
|3-4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-1
|2-3
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|_
|3-1
|W-2
|0-0
|3-1
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|2
|4-4
|W-3
|2-4
|2-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|3
|1-3
|L-2
|1-2
|0-1
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|1-4
|3-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-1
|2-1
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-5
|2-1
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|2½
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|3
|3-5
|L-2
|0-2
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|5½
|2-8
|L-6
|1-2
|1-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|4-1
|4-1
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|2-2
|6-2
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|3-3
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|3-3
|2-4
|Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|1-4
|2-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Houston 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Colorado 7, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Houston 8, Arizona 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
