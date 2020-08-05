Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 5, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 2 .818 _ _ 8-2 W-1 4-1 5-1
Baltimore 5 6 .455 4 5-5 L-3 3-4 2-2
Toronto 4 5 .444 4 4-5 W-1 0-2 4-3
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 2 4-6 L-1 5-2 0-5
Boston 4 8 .333 3 3-7 W-1 1-4 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 2 .833 _ _ 9-1 W-6 7-1 3-1
Chicago 7 5 .583 3 _ 6-4 L-1 1-3 6-2
Cleveland 7 6 .538 ½ 5-5 W-2 5-2 2-4
Detroit 5 5 .500 4 1 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Kansas City 3 10 .231 2-8 L-6 0-4 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-4 4-3 3-1
Houston 6 4 .600 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 3-3 3-1
Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3 4-6 W-1 2-4 2-3
Texas 3 6 .333 3 3-6 L-1 2-3 1-3
Seattle 4 8 .333 3 4-6 L-4 1-4 3-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 5 1 .833 _ _ 5-1 W-4 1-0 4-1
Atlanta 8 5 .615 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 6-2 2-3
Washington 4 5 .444 2 4-5 L-1 2-5 2-0
Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3 2-4 L-1 1-3 1-1
New York 5 8 .385 3 4-6 W-1 1-4 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 2 .833 _ _ 9-1 W-6 7-1 3-1
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 4-5 W-1 0-2 4-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 5 7 .417 5 4-6 L-2 3-5 2-2
Pittsburgh 2 10 .167 8 2-8 L-7 1-3 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 8 3 .727 _ _ 8-2 L-1 4-2 4-1
Los Angeles 8 4 .667 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 2-2 6-2
San Diego 7 5 .583 ½ 5-5 L-1 4-2 3-3
San Francisco 6 7 .462 3 2 5-5 W-1 3-3 3-4
Arizona 3 8 .273 5 4 3-7 L-3 1-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Houston 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Houston 8, Arizona 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

