Baseball Expanded Glance

August 6, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 3 .750 _ _ 8-2 L-1 4-1 5-2
Baltimore 5 7 .417 4 4-6 L-4 3-4 2-3
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4 4-6 L-1 5-2 0-5
Toronto 4 6 .400 4 4-6 L-1 0-2 4-4
Boston 4 8 .333 5 3-7 W-1 1-4 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-1 3-2
Cleveland 8 6 .571 _ 5-5 W-3 6-2 2-4
Chicago 7 6 .538 3 _ 6-4 L-2 1-4 6-2
Detroit 5 5 .500 ½ 5-5 L-2 3-4 2-1
Kansas City 4 10 .286 2-8 W-1 1-4 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-6 6-3 3-1
Houston 6 6 .500 ½ 4-6 L-2 3-3 3-3
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4 2 4-6 W-1 2-4 3-4
Seattle 5 9 .357 4-6 L-1 2-5 3-4
Texas 3 8 .273 5 3 2-8 L-3 2-3 1-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 6 1 .857 _ _ 6-1 W-5 2-0 4-1
Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 7-2 2-3
Washington 4 5 .444 3 4-5 L-1 2-5 2-0
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3 3-4 W-1 2-3 1-1
New York 5 8 .385 4 4-6 W-1 1-4 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-1 3-2
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 2 5-5 W-2 0-2 5-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5 4-6 L-3 3-5 2-3
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7 2-8 W-1 2-3 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 9 3 .750 _ _ 8-2 W-1 5-2 4-1
Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 2-2 7-2
San Diego 7 6 .538 5-5 L-2 4-3 3-3
San Francisco 6 8 .429 4 3 4-6 L-1 3-3 3-5
Arizona 5 8 .385 4-6 W-2 3-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Arizona 14, Houston 7

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Arizona 14, Houston 7

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

