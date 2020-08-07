All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|4-1
|5-3
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|6-2
|0-5
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|2-4
|3-4
|Toronto
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|0-2
|4-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|7-1
|3-3
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|2-4
|6-2
|Detroit
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|3-4
|3-1
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|6-2
|2-5
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|2-4
|3-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|7-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|1
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-4
|3-5
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-3
|1-5
|Seattle
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|2-6
|3-4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|_
|7-1
|W-6
|2-0
|5-1
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-2
|2-3
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|2½
|3-4
|W-1
|2-3
|1-1
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|2-6
|2-0
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|1-5
|4-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-1
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|0-3
|5-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|2½
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|3-5
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|6
|2-8
|L-1
|2-4
|1-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|5-2
|5-1
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|3-2
|7-2
|San Diego
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|5-3
|3-3
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|3-6
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|2-5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Foster 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
