Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 8, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 10 5 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-1 6-4
Baltimore 7 7 .500 1 5-5 W-2 3-4 4-3
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3 3-7 W-1 7-3 0-5
Toronto 5 7 .417 2 4-6 W-1 0-2 5-5
Boston 5 9 .357 3 4-6 L-1 2-5 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 4 .714 _ _ 7-3 L-2 7-1 3-3
Detroit 7 5 .583 2 _ 6-4 W-2 3-4 4-1
Cleveland 9 7 .563 2 _ 5-5 W-1 6-2 3-5
Chicago 8 7 .533 ½ 7-3 L-1 2-5 6-2
Kansas City 5 10 .333 3-7 W-2 2-4 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 11 4 .733 _ _ 8-2 W-8 8-3 3-1
Houston 6 8 .429 2 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-5
Texas 5 8 .385 5 4-6 W-2 4-3 1-5
Los Angeles 5 10 .333 6 3-7 L-2 2-4 3-6
Seattle 5 10 .333 6 4-6 L-2 2-6 3-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 L-1 2-0 5-2
Atlanta 9 6 .600 1 _ 7-3 L-1 7-2 2-4
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 4-4 W-2 3-3 1-1
New York 6 9 .400 4 3 3-7 W-1 2-5 4-4
Washington 4 7 .364 4 3 4-6 L-3 2-7 2-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-1 3-2
Cincinnati 7 8 .467 4 2 6-4 W-2 3-5 4-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Milwaukee 5 7 .417 4-6 L-2 0-4 5-3
Pittsburgh 3 12 .200 8 6 1-9 L-2 2-5 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 W-2 5-2 5-1
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½ _ 8-2 W-3 3-2 7-2
San Diego 8 6 .571 ½ 5-5 W-1 5-3 3-3
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5 3 4-6 L-2 3-3 3-6
Arizona 5 9 .357 4-6 L-1 3-4 2-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 1-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day