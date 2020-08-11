All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|5-1
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|8-3
|2-5
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|½
|5-4
|W-1
|3-4
|5-3
|Toronto
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|1-2
|5-6
|Boston
|6
|11
|.353
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|3-7
|3-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|7-1
|4-6
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-5
|5-1
|Cleveland
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|6-3
|4-5
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|2-6
|7-3
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|4-4
|3-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|12
|5
|.706
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|9-3
|3-2
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|4-3
|3-6
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-4
|1-5
|Seattle
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|3-7
|4-4
|Los Angeles
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-7
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|2-0
|5-4
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|7-2
|4-6
|Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|2
|5-4
|W-2
|2-7
|4-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-6
|1-1
|New York
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-7
|4-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|11
|3
|.786
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|7-1
|4-2
|Cincinnati
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|4-5
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|2-5
|5-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4½
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|6½
|1-9
|L-3
|2-6
|1-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|5-3
|6-2
|Los Angeles
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-4
|7-2
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|4-3
|Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|3-4
|4-6
|San Francisco
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|3-3
|4-8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Seattle 10, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8
Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Arizona 12, Colorado 8
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
