Baseball Expanded Glance

August 11, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 11 6 .647 _ _ 5-5 W-1 5-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 _ 6-4 W-4 8-3 2-5
Baltimore 8 7 .533 2 ½ 5-4 W-1 3-4 5-3
Toronto 6 8 .429 2 4-6 W-1 1-2 5-6
Boston 6 11 .353 5 3-7 L-2 3-7 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 7 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-1 7-1 4-6
Detroit 9 6 .600 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 4-5 5-1
Cleveland 10 8 .556 1 _ 5-5 L-1 6-3 4-5
Chicago 9 9 .500 2 1 5-5 W-1 2-6 7-3
Kansas City 7 11 .389 4 3 4-6 L-1 4-4 3-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 12 5 .706 _ _ 9-1 L-1 9-3 3-2
Houston 7 9 .438 2 4-6 W-1 4-3 3-6
Texas 6 9 .400 5 4-6 L-1 5-4 1-5
Seattle 7 11 .389 3 3-7 W-2 3-7 4-4
Los Angeles 6 11 .353 6 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-3 2-0 5-4
Atlanta 11 8 .579 _ _ 5-5 L-2 7-2 4-6
Washington 6 7 .462 2 2 5-4 W-2 2-7 4-0
Philadelphia 5 7 .417 4-6 L-1 4-6 1-1
New York 7 11 .389 4-6 L-2 3-7 4-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 11 3 .786 _ _ 8-2 W-1 7-1 4-2
Cincinnati 8 9 .471 2 6-4 W-1 4-5 4-4
Milwaukee 7 8 .467 2 5-5 W-1 2-5 5-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9 1-9 L-3 2-6 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 11 5 .688 _ _ 7-3 L-2 5-3 6-2
Los Angeles 11 6 .647 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 4-4 7-2
San Diego 10 7 .588 _ 5-5 W-2 6-4 4-3
Arizona 7 10 .412 3 5-5 W-1 3-4 4-6
San Francisco 7 11 .389 5 3-7 L-2 3-3 4-8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

Seattle 10, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

Arizona 12, Colorado 8

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

