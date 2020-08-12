Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 12, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 12 6 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-2 6-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 _ 7-3 W-5 8-3 3-5
Baltimore 9 7 .563 2 _ 5-4 W-2 3-4 6-3
Toronto 6 9 .400 3-7 L-1 1-3 5-6
Boston 6 12 .333 6 4 3-7 L-3 3-8 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-1 5-6
Detroit 9 7 .563 _ 5-5 L-2 4-6 5-1
Chicago 10 9 .526 2 ½ 5-5 W-2 2-6 8-3
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 ½ 5-5 L-2 6-4 4-5
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 13 6 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-3 4-3
Texas 8 9 .471 4 6-4 W-2 7-4 1-5
Houston 8 10 .444 2 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-7
Seattle 7 13 .350 4 3-7 L-2 3-7 4-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 2-0 6-4
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 ½ 4-6 L-3 7-2 4-7
Washington 6 8 .429 3 5-4 L-1 2-7 4-1
New York 8 11 .421 3 5-5 W-1 4-7 4-4
Philadelphia 5 8 .385 3 4-6 L-2 4-7 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 12 3 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-2 7-1 5-2
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 8 10 .444 5-5 L-1 4-6 4-4
Milwaukee 7 9 .438 4-6 L-1 2-6 5-3
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 1-9 L-3 2-6 1-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 12 6 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 6-4 6-2
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 5-5 7-2
San Diego 11 8 .579 _ 5-5 L-1 6-4 5-4
Arizona 8 11 .421 3 5-5 W-1 3-4 5-7
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5 3-7 L-1 3-3 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

