All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 12 6 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-2 6-1 6-5 Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1 _ 8-2 W-6 8-3 4-5 Baltimore 10 7 .588 1½ _ 5-4 W-3 3-4 7-3 Toronto 6 9 .400 4½ 3 3-7 L-1 1-3 5-6 Boston 6 13 .316 6½ 5 3-7 L-4 3-9 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-1 5-6 Detroit 9 7 .563 1½ ½ 5-5 L-2 4-6 5-1 Chicago 10 9 .526 2 1 5-5 W-2 2-6 8-3 Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 1 5-5 L-2 6-4 4-5 Kansas City 8 11 .421 4 3 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Oakland 13 6 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-3 4-3 Texas 8 9 .471 4 2 6-4 W-2 7-4 1-5 Houston 8 10 .444 4½ 2½ 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-6 Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 4 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-7 Seattle 7 13 .350 6½ 4½ 3-7 L-2 3-7 4-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Miami 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 2-0 6-4 Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 ½ 4-6 L-3 7-2 4-7 New York 9 11 .450 3 2½ 6-4 W-2 5-7 4-4 Washington 6 9 .400 3½ 3 4-5 L-2 2-7 4-2 Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4 3½ 4-6 L-3 4-8 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 13 3 .813 _ _ 9-1 W-3 8-1 5-2 St. Louis 2 3 .400 5½ 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2 Cincinnati 8 11 .421 6½ 3 4-6 L-2 4-7 4-4 Milwaukee 7 10 .412 6½ 3 4-6 L-2 2-6 5-4 Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 9½ 6 2-8 W-1 2-6 2-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Colorado 12 6 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 6-4 6-2 Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 5-5 7-2 San Diego 11 8 .579 1½ _ 5-5 L-1 6-4 5-4 Arizona 8 11 .421 4½ 3 5-5 W-1 3-4 5-7 San Francisco 8 12 .400 5 3½ 3-7 L-1 3-3 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

