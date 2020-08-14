All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|7-1
|6-5
|Baltimore
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-5
|8-3
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-3
|4-6
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-3
|5-6
|Boston
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
|5½
|3-7
|L-5
|3-9
|3-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-1
|5-6
|Cleveland
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-4
|5-5
|Detroit
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|4-7
|5-1
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|2-6
|8-3
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|4-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|9-3
|6-3
|Texas
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|7-4
|2-5
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|6-4
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-6
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|3-7
|4-7
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|3-0
|6-4
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|7-2
|4-8
|New York
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|4-5
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|2-8
|5-2
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|1-1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|13
|4
|.765
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|8-2
|5-2
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|1
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-6
|6-4
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|9½
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|2-6
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|6-5
|8-2
|Colorado
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|6-5
|6-2
|San Diego
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|6-4
|5-6
|Arizona
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|4-4
|5-7
|San Francisco
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|3-5
|5-9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 10, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Houston 11, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 8, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 3:20 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
