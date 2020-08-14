Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 14, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 13 6 .684 _ _ 5-5 W-3 7-1 6-5
Baltimore 11 8 .579 2 _ 6-4 L-1 3-5 8-3
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 2 _ 7-3 L-1 8-3 4-6
Toronto 7 9 .438 4-6 W-1 2-3 5-6
Boston 6 14 .300 3-7 L-5 3-9 3-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-1 5-6
Cleveland 11 9 .550 ½ 6-4 W-1 6-4 5-5
Detroit 9 8 .529 2 1 5-5 L-3 4-7 5-1
Chicago 10 9 .526 2 1 5-5 W-2 2-6 8-3
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4 3 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 15 6 .714 _ _ 8-2 W-2 9-3 6-3
Texas 9 9 .500 6-4 W-3 7-4 2-5
Houston 9 10 .474 5 2 4-6 W-2 6-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 4-6 L-2 4-6 3-7
Seattle 7 14 .333 8 5 3-7 L-3 3-7 4-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 9 4 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-0 6-4
Atlanta 11 10 .524 2 _ 4-6 L-4 7-2 4-8
New York 9 12 .429 4 2 5-5 L-1 5-7 4-5
Washington 7 10 .412 4 2 4-6 W-1 2-8 5-2
Philadelphia 6 9 .400 4 2 4-6 W-1 5-8 1-1

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 13 4 .765 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-2 5-2
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 1 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Milwaukee 8 10 .444 5-5 W-1 2-6 6-4
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 2-8 L-1 2-6 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-3 6-5 8-2
Colorado 12 7 .632 1 _ 5-5 L-2 6-5 6-2
San Diego 11 10 .524 3 _ 4-6 L-3 6-4 5-6
Arizona 9 11 .450 6-4 W-2 4-4 5-7
San Francisco 8 14 .364 3-7 L-2 3-5 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Houston 11, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 3:20 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

