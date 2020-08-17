All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|10-1
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|8-3
|6-6
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|1
|7-3
|L-2
|4-7
|8-3
|Toronto
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|2-5
|6-6
|Boston
|6
|17
|.261
|10½
|7½
|1-9
|L-8
|3-9
|3-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-2
|5-6
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|6-4
|7-5
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|4-8
|8-3
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L-6
|4-9
|5-2
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|4-4
|5-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|9-3
|7-3
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|1
|6-4
|W-5
|9-4
|3-6
|Texas
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|7-4
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|6
|3-7
|L-4
|4-8
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|3-7
|4-9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|8-2
|6-8
|Miami
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|6-4
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|7-8
|1-1
|New York
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|5-7
|5-7
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|2-8
|6-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|8-5
|6-2
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|2-6
|8-4
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|2-2
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|8½
|6
|2-8
|L-1
|2-6
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|6-5
|10-2
|Colorado
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|7-6
|6-3
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|6-4
|5-7
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|1½
|4-6
|L-5
|6-4
|5-8
|San Francisco
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|4½
|2-8
|L-4
|3-6
|5-9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Detroit 5
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2
Houston 3, Seattle 2
Colorado 10, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 15, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 10, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Oakland 15, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-2) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:50 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
