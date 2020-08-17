Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 17, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 6 .727 _ _ 7-3 W-6 10-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 14 9 .609 _ 8-2 W-2 8-3 6-6
Baltimore 12 10 .545 4 1 7-3 L-2 4-7 8-3
Toronto 8 11 .421 4-6 W-1 2-5 6-6
Boston 6 17 .261 10½ 1-9 L-8 3-9 3-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 8 .652 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-2 5-6
Cleveland 13 9 .591 _ 7-3 W-3 6-4 7-5
Chicago 12 11 .522 3 5-5 W-2 4-8 8-3
Detroit 9 11 .450 3 4-6 L-6 4-9 5-2
Kansas City 9 14 .391 6 6-4 L-2 4-4 5-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 6 .727 _ _ 8-2 W-4 9-3 7-3
Houston 12 10 .545 4 1 6-4 W-5 9-4 3-6
Texas 10 10 .500 5 2 7-3 L-1 7-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 15 .318 9 6 3-7 L-4 4-8 3-7
Seattle 7 16 .304 2-8 L-5 3-7 4-9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 10 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-3 8-2 6-8
Miami 9 7 .563 1 _ 4-6 L-3 3-3 6-4
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 5-5 W-3 7-8 1-1
New York 10 14 .417 4 3 5-5 W-1 5-7 5-7
Washington 8 12 .400 4 3 4-6 L-1 2-8 6-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 14 7 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 8-5 6-2
Milwaukee 10 10 .500 1 5-5 W-3 2-6 8-4
St. Louis 5 5 .500 1 5-5 L-1 2-2 3-3
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 2 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 6 2-8 L-1 2-6 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ _ 7-3 W-5 6-5 10-2
Colorado 13 9 .591 _ 4-6 L-1 7-6 6-3
Arizona 11 11 .500 1 7-3 W-4 6-4 5-7
San Diego 11 12 .478 5 4-6 L-5 6-4 5-8
San Francisco 8 15 .348 8 2-8 L-4 3-6 5-9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 5

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Colorado 10, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 8 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-2) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

