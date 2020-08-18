Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 18, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 7 .696 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-2 6-5
Tampa Bay 15 9 .625 _ 9-1 W-3 8-3 7-6
Baltimore 12 11 .522 4 2 6-4 L-3 4-8 8-3
Toronto 9 11 .450 5-5 W-2 2-5 7-6
Boston 6 18 .250 10½ 1-9 L-9 3-10 3-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-3 11-2 5-6
Cleveland 14 9 .609 _ 7-3 W-4 6-4 8-5
Chicago 13 11 .542 3 5-5 W-3 5-8 8-3
Detroit 9 12 .429 4 3-7 L-7 4-9 5-3
Kansas City 9 14 .391 5 6-4 L-2 4-4 5-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-2 9-3 7-5
Houston 13 10 .565 1 7-3 W-6 10-4 3-6
Texas 10 12 .455 5 6-4 L-3 7-6 3-6
Los Angeles 8 16 .333 8 3-7 L-1 5-9 3-7
Seattle 7 18 .280 8 2-8 L-7 3-7 4-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-3 6-8
Miami 9 8 .529 1 ½ 3-7 L-4 3-4 6-4
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 1 5-5 W-4 7-8 2-1
New York 11 14 .440 3 5-5 W-2 5-7 6-7
Washington 9 12 .429 3 5-5 W-1 2-8 7-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 15 7 .682 _ _ 5-5 W-2 9-5 6-2
Milwaukee 10 11 .476 5-5 L-1 2-6 8-5
St. Louis 5 6 .455 4-6 L-2 2-2 3-4
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5 2 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-4
Pittsburgh 4 15 .211 2-8 L-2 2-7 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _ _ 8-2 W-7 8-5 10-2
Colorado 13 10 .565 4 _ 3-7 L-2 7-6 6-4
Arizona 13 11 .542 _ 8-2 W-6 8-4 5-7
San Diego 13 12 .520 5 ½ 5-5 W-2 6-4 7-8
San Francisco 9 16 .360 9 3-7 W-1 3-6 6-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Toronto 7, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

