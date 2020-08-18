All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-2
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|8-3
|7-6
|Baltimore
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|2
|6-4
|L-3
|4-8
|8-3
|Toronto
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|2-5
|7-6
|Boston
|6
|18
|.250
|10½
|8½
|1-9
|L-9
|3-10
|3-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|11-2
|5-6
|Cleveland
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|6-4
|8-5
|Chicago
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-8
|8-3
|Detroit
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|4
|3-7
|L-7
|4-9
|5-3
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|5
|6-4
|L-2
|4-4
|5-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|9-3
|7-5
|Houston
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|1
|7-3
|W-6
|10-4
|3-6
|Texas
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|3½
|6-4
|L-3
|7-6
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|8
|16
|.333
|8
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-9
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|8
|2-8
|L-7
|3-7
|4-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-3
|6-8
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|½
|3-7
|L-4
|3-4
|6-4
|Philadelphia
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-4
|7-8
|2-1
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-7
|6-7
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-8
|7-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|9-5
|6-2
|Milwaukee
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|2-6
|8-5
|St. Louis
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|2-2
|3-4
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|4
|15
|.211
|9½
|6½
|2-8
|L-2
|2-7
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|8-5
|10-2
|Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|7-6
|6-4
|Arizona
|13
|11
|.542
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|8-4
|5-7
|San Diego
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|7-8
|San Francisco
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-6
|6-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Toronto 7, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego 14, Texas 4
Arizona 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4
Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, Boston 6
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Roark 1-1) at Baltimore (Milone 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego 14, Texas 4
Arizona 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 5
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, Boston 6
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
