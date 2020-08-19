All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|10-3
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|8-3
|8-6
|Baltimore
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|3
|5-5
|L-4
|4-9
|8-3
|Toronto
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|2-5
|8-6
|Boston
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|8½
|1-9
|W-1
|4-10
|3-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-3
|5-6
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|6-4
|9-5
|Chicago
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|1½
|6-4
|W-4
|6-8
|8-3
|Detroit
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|5
|2-8
|L-8
|4-9
|5-4
|Kansas City
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|5-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-3
|7-5
|Houston
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|1
|8-2
|W-7
|10-4
|4-6
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|4½
|5-5
|L-4
|7-6
|3-7
|Los Angeles
|8
|17
|.320
|9
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|5-9
|3-8
|Seattle
|8
|18
|.308
|9½
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|4-7
|4-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-3
|6-8
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|1
|2-8
|L-5
|3-5
|6-4
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-8
|2-2
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|5-7
|7-7
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|2-8
|7-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-6
|7-2
|Milwaukee
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|2-6
|9-5
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-3
|4-4
|Cincinnati
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|5-7
|5-5
|Pittsburgh
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|7
|2-8
|L-3
|2-8
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-5
|10-3
|Colorado
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|7-7
|6-4
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|7-4
|7-8
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|4½
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|8-4
|5-8
|San Francisco
|10
|16
|.385
|8
|4
|3-7
|W-2
|4-6
|6-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4
Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, Boston 6
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 5
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
