All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-2 10-3 6-5 Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 ½ _ 9-1 W-4 8-3 8-6 Baltimore 12 12 .500 4 3 5-5 L-4 4-9 8-3 Toronto 10 11 .476 4½ 3½ 6-4 W-3 2-5 8-6 Boston 7 18 .280 9½ 8½ 1-9 W-1 4-10 3-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 16 9 .640 _ _ 6-4 L-1 11-3 5-6 Cleveland 15 9 .625 ½ _ 7-3 W-5 6-4 9-5 Chicago 14 11 .560 2 1½ 6-4 W-4 6-8 8-3 Detroit 9 13 .409 5½ 5 2-8 L-8 4-9 5-4 Kansas City 10 15 .400 6 5½ 5-5 L-1 5-5 5-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Oakland 17 8 .680 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-3 7-5 Houston 14 10 .583 2½ 1 8-2 W-7 10-4 4-6 Texas 10 13 .435 6 4½ 5-5 L-4 7-6 3-7 Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9 7½ 3-7 L-2 5-9 3-8 Seattle 8 18 .308 9½ 8 3-7 W-1 4-7 4-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-3 6-8 Miami 9 9 .500 1½ 1 2-8 L-5 3-5 6-4 Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2 1½ 5-5 L-1 7-8 2-2 New York 12 14 .462 2½ 2 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7 Washington 9 12 .429 3 2½ 5-5 W-1 2-8 7-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 16 8 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-6 7-2 Milwaukee 11 11 .500 4 1 6-4 W-1 2-6 9-5 St. Louis 6 7 .462 4½ 1½ 4-6 L-1 2-3 4-4 Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5 2 5-5 W-1 5-7 5-5 Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10 7 2-8 L-3 2-8 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 18 8 .692 _ _ 7-3 L-1 8-5 10-3 Colorado 13 11 .542 4 _ 2-8 L-3 7-7 6-4 San Diego 14 12 .538 4 _ 5-5 W-3 7-4 7-8 Arizona 13 12 .520 4½ ½ 7-3 L-1 8-4 5-8 San Francisco 10 16 .385 8 4 3-7 W-2 4-6 6-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

