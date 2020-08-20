Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 20, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 _ _ 9-1 W-5 8-3 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 ½ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Toronto 12 11 .522 3 7-3 W-5 4-5 8-6
Baltimore 12 13 .480 4 4-6 L-5 4-10 8-3
Boston 8 18 .308 9 2-8 W-2 4-10 4-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 9 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 12-3 5-6
Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½ _ 8-2 W-6 6-4 10-5
Chicago 15 11 .577 2 7-3 W-5 7-8 8-3
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6 5-5 L-1 5-5 5-10
Detroit 9 14 .391 6 1-9 L-9 4-9 5-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 17 8 .680 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-3 7-5
Houston 15 10 .600 2 1 9-1 W-8 10-4 5-6
Texas 10 13 .435 6 5 5-5 L-4 7-6 3-7
Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9 8 3-7 L-2 5-9 3-8
Seattle 8 19 .296 10 9 2-8 L-1 4-8 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-3 6-8
Miami 9 9 .500 ½ 2-8 L-5 3-5 6-4
New York 12 14 .462 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3 2 4-6 L-3 7-8 2-4
Washington 9 12 .429 3 2 5-5 W-1 2-8 7-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 8 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-6 7-2
St. Louis 7 7 .500 4 ½ 5-5 W-1 3-3 4-4
Milwaukee 11 12 .478 1 5-5 L-1 2-6 9-6
Cincinnati 10 13 .435 2 5-5 L-1 5-7 5-6
Pittsburgh 4 17 .190 10½ 7 2-8 L-4 2-9 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _ _ 8-2 W-1 8-5 11-3
San Diego 14 12 .538 _ 5-5 W-3 7-4 7-8
Arizona 13 12 .520 5 _ 7-3 L-1 8-4 5-8
Colorado 13 12 .520 5 _ 2-8 L-4 7-8 6-4
San Francisco 10 16 .385 3-7 W-2 4-6 6-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

