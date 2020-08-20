All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|8-3
|9-6
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|6-5
|Toronto
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|3
|7-3
|W-5
|4-5
|8-6
|Baltimore
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|4
|4-6
|L-5
|4-10
|8-3
|Boston
|8
|18
|.308
|9
|8½
|2-8
|W-2
|4-10
|4-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|9
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-3
|5-6
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|6-4
|10-5
|Chicago
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|1½
|7-3
|W-5
|7-8
|8-3
|Kansas City
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|5-10
|Detroit
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|6
|1-9
|L-9
|4-9
|5-5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-3
|7-5
|Houston
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|1
|9-1
|W-8
|10-4
|5-6
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|5
|5-5
|L-4
|7-6
|3-7
|Los Angeles
|8
|17
|.320
|9
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|5-9
|3-8
|Seattle
|8
|19
|.296
|10
|9
|2-8
|L-1
|4-8
|4-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-3
|6-8
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|½
|2-8
|L-5
|3-5
|6-4
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-7
|7-7
|Philadelphia
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-3
|7-8
|2-4
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|2-8
|7-4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-6
|7-2
|St. Louis
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|3-3
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|2-6
|9-6
|Cincinnati
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|5-6
|Pittsburgh
|4
|17
|.190
|10½
|7
|2-8
|L-4
|2-9
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|8-5
|11-3
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|7-4
|7-8
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-4
|5-8
|Colorado
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|7-8
|6-4
|San Francisco
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|3½
|3-7
|W-2
|4-6
|6-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
