Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 21, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 9 .640 _ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-4 9-6
Toronto 13 11 .542 2 7-3 W-6 4-5 9-6
Baltimore 12 14 .462 4 3-7 L-6 4-11 8-3
Boston 9 18 .333 8 3-7 W-3 4-10 5-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 10 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-3 5-7
Cleveland 16 10 .615 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 6-5 10-5
Chicago 16 11 .593 1 ½ 8-2 W-6 7-8 9-3
Kansas City 11 15 .423 5 5-5 W-1 6-5 5-10
Detroit 10 14 .417 5 1-9 W-1 4-9 6-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 19 8 .704 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-3 7-5
Houston 15 12 .556 4 8-2 L-1 10-4 5-8
Texas 10 15 .400 8 4-6 L-6 7-6 3-9
Seattle 9 19 .321 10½ 8 2-8 W-1 5-8 4-11
Los Angeles 8 19 .296 11 2-8 L-4 5-9 3-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 15 11 .577 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-3 6-8
Miami 10 9 .526 _ 3-7 W-1 3-5 7-4
New York 12 14 .462 3 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Philadelphia 9 13 .409 4 4-6 L-4 7-8 2-5
Washington 9 13 .409 4 4-6 L-1 2-9 7-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 9 .640 _ _ 4-6 L-1 9-7 7-2
St. Louis 7 8 .467 4 1 5-5 L-1 3-4 4-4
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 5-5 W-1 5-7 6-6
Milwaukee 11 13 .458 5-5 L-2 2-6 9-7
Pittsburgh 5 17 .227 3-7 W-1 3-9 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _ _ 9-1 W-2 9-5 11-3
San Diego 17 12 .586 _ 5-5 W-5 10-4 7-8
Colorado 13 13 .500 6 ½ 2-8 L-5 7-8 6-5
Arizona 13 14 .481 1 6-4 L-3 8-4 5-10
San Francisco 12 16 .429 8 5-5 W-4 6-6 6-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Slegers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0) at Atlanta (Erlin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-2) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-1), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II