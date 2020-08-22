All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|9-4
|9-6
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|6-5
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|4-5
|9-7
|Baltimore
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|5-11
|8-3
|Boston
|9
|19
|.321
|9
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-10
|5-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-3
|6-7
|Cleveland
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-5
|10-5
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|½
|8-2
|W-7
|7-8
|10-3
|Kansas City
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|6-6
|5-10
|Detroit
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|6
|1-9
|L-1
|4-9
|6-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-4
|7-5
|Houston
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|2
|8-2
|L-2
|10-4
|5-8
|Texas
|10
|16
|.385
|8
|6½
|3-7
|L-7
|7-6
|3-10
|Seattle
|10
|19
|.345
|9½
|8
|3-7
|W-2
|6-8
|4-11
|Los Angeles
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|8½
|2-8
|W-1
|5-9
|4-10
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-3
|6-8
|Miami
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|4-5
|7-5
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-7
|7-7
|Washington
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-9
|7-5
|Philadelphia
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|3
|4-6
|L-5
|7-8
|2-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|9-8
|7-2
|St. Louis
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|4-4
|Cincinnati
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|5-7
|6-7
|Milwaukee
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|2
|4-6
|L-3
|2-6
|9-8
|Pittsburgh
|6
|17
|.261
|8½
|6
|3-7
|W-2
|4-9
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|21
|8
|.724
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|10-5
|11-3
|San Diego
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-6
|10-4
|7-8
|Colorado
|13
|14
|.481
|7
|1
|1-9
|L-6
|7-8
|6-6
|Arizona
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|1½
|6-4
|L-4
|8-4
|5-11
|San Francisco
|13
|16
|.448
|8
|2
|5-5
|W-5
|7-6
|6-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 4
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
Seattle 10, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Wisler 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5
Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Mejía 0-1) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
