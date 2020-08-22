Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 22, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 18 10 .643 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-4 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 ½ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Toronto 13 12 .520 3 7-3 L-1 4-5 9-7
Baltimore 13 14 .481 4 3-7 W-1 5-11 8-3
Boston 9 19 .321 9 3-7 L-1 4-10 5-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 10 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 12-3 6-7
Cleveland 17 10 .630 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 7-5 10-5
Chicago 17 11 .607 1 ½ 8-2 W-7 7-8 10-3
Kansas City 11 16 .407 6 4-6 L-1 6-6 5-10
Detroit 10 15 .400 6 1-9 L-1 4-9 6-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 19 9 .679 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-4 7-5
Houston 15 12 .556 2 8-2 L-2 10-4 5-8
Texas 10 16 .385 8 3-7 L-7 7-6 3-10
Seattle 10 19 .345 8 3-7 W-2 6-8 4-11
Los Angeles 9 19 .321 10 2-8 W-1 5-9 4-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 11 .593 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-3 6-8
Miami 11 10 .524 2 _ 4-6 W-1 4-5 7-5
New York 12 14 .462 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Washington 10 14 .417 4-6 L-1 3-9 7-5
Philadelphia 9 14 .391 5 3 4-6 L-5 7-8 2-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 10 .615 _ _ 3-7 L-2 9-8 7-2
St. Louis 8 8 .500 3 ½ 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-4
Cincinnati 11 14 .440 2 4-6 L-1 5-7 6-7
Milwaukee 11 14 .440 2 4-6 L-3 2-6 9-8
Pittsburgh 6 17 .261 6 3-7 W-2 4-9 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 8 .724 _ _ 9-1 W-3 10-5 11-3
San Diego 17 12 .586 4 _ 6-4 W-6 10-4 7-8
Colorado 13 14 .481 7 1 1-9 L-6 7-8 6-6
Arizona 13 15 .464 6-4 L-4 8-4 5-11
San Francisco 13 16 .448 8 2 5-5 W-5 7-6 6-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

Seattle 10, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Wisler 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5

Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Mejía 0-1) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

