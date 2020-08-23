All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|10-4
|9-6
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|6-5
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|3
|3-7
|W-2
|6-11
|8-3
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|4-5
|9-8
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|10
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-10
|5-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-3
|7-7
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-6
|10-5
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-8
|10-4
|Detroit
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|4-9
|7-6
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|6-7
|5-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|13-4
|7-5
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|2
|7-3
|L-3
|10-4
|5-9
|Texas
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|6½
|2-8
|L-8
|7-6
|3-11
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|7
|4-6
|W-3
|7-8
|4-11
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|.310
|11
|8½
|2-8
|L-1
|5-9
|4-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-3
|6-8
|Miami
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-5
|7-6
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-7
|7-7
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|4-9
|7-5
|Philadelphia
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|3
|4-6
|L-5
|7-8
|2-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|10-8
|7-2
|St. Louis
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|5-4
|4-4
|Cincinnati
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|5-7
|6-8
|Milwaukee
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|2½
|4-6
|L-4
|2-6
|9-9
|Pittsburgh
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
|5½
|4-6
|W-3
|5-9
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|11-5
|11-3
|San Diego
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|11-4
|7-8
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|1½
|6-4
|W-6
|8-6
|6-10
|Colorado
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|1½
|1-9
|L-7
|7-8
|6-7
|Arizona
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|2
|5-5
|L-5
|8-4
|5-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
Seattle 10, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 4, Texas 1
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5
Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (López 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
