Baseball Expanded Glance

August 23, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 19 10 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-2 10-4 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 1 _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Baltimore 14 14 .500 3 3-7 W-2 6-11 8-3
Toronto 13 13 .500 3 6-4 L-2 4-5 9-8
Boston 9 20 .310 10 3-7 L-2 4-10 5-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 10 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-3 7-7
Cleveland 17 11 .607 _ 7-3 L-1 7-6 10-5
Chicago 17 12 .586 2 ½ 7-3 L-1 7-8 10-4
Detroit 11 15 .423 5 2-8 W-1 4-9 7-6
Kansas City 11 17 .393 6 4-6 L-2 6-7 5-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 20 9 .690 _ _ 7-3 W-1 13-4 7-5
Houston 15 13 .536 2 7-3 L-3 10-4 5-9
Texas 10 17 .370 9 2-8 L-8 7-6 3-11
Seattle 11 19 .367 7 4-6 W-3 7-8 4-11
Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11 2-8 L-1 5-9 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 11 .593 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-3 6-8
Miami 11 11 .500 ½ 3-7 L-1 4-5 7-6
New York 12 14 .462 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Washington 11 14 .440 4 2 5-5 W-1 4-9 7-5
Philadelphia 9 14 .391 5 3 4-6 L-5 7-8 2-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 17 10 .630 _ _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 7-2
St. Louis 9 8 .529 3 _ 5-5 W-2 5-4 4-4
Cincinnati 11 15 .423 4-6 L-2 5-7 6-8
Milwaukee 11 15 .423 4-6 L-4 2-6 9-9
Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 4-6 W-3 5-9 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ _ 9-1 W-4 11-5 11-3
San Diego 18 12 .600 4 _ 7-3 W-7 11-4 7-8
San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 6-4 W-6 8-6 6-10
Colorado 13 15 .464 8 1-9 L-7 7-8 6-7
Arizona 13 16 .448 2 5-5 L-5 8-4 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

Seattle 10, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5

Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (López 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

