All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-5
|9-6
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|6-5
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|4-5
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|2½
|3-7
|W-2
|6-11
|8-3
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|4-10
|5-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-3
|8-7
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-8
|10-4
|Cleveland
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|7-7
|10-5
|Detroit
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|5
|2-8
|L-1
|4-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|8
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|6-7
|5-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-4
|7-6
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|1½
|7-3
|L-3
|10-4
|5-9
|Texas
|11
|17
|.393
|8
|5½
|2-8
|W-1
|8-6
|3-11
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9
|6½
|4-6
|W-3
|7-8
|4-11
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|.310
|10½
|8
|2-8
|L-1
|5-9
|4-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-4
|6-8
|Miami
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|4-5
|8-6
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-7
|7-7
|Washington
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-10
|7-5
|Philadelphia
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-8
|3-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-8
|8-2
|St. Louis
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|5-4
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|3-6
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|5-7
|6-9
|Pittsburgh
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|5½
|4-6
|W-3
|5-9
|2-8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|11-5
|11-3
|San Diego
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|11-4
|7-8
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|1½
|6-4
|W-6
|8-6
|6-10
|Colorado
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|1½
|1-9
|L-7
|7-8
|6-7
|Arizona
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|2
|5-5
|L-5
|8-4
|5-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 4, Texas 1
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Miami 11, Washington 8
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
