Baseball Expanded Glance

August 24, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-5 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 ½ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Toronto 14 13 .519 2 7-3 W-1 4-5 10-8
Baltimore 14 14 .500 4 3-7 W-2 6-11 8-3
Boston 9 20 .310 8 3-7 L-2 4-10 5-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 10 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-3 8-7
Chicago 17 12 .586 _ 7-3 L-1 7-8 10-4
Cleveland 17 12 .586 _ 7-3 L-2 7-7 10-5
Detroit 11 16 .407 5 2-8 L-1 4-10 7-6
Kansas City 11 17 .393 8 4-6 L-2 6-7 5-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 20 10 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-4 7-6
Houston 15 13 .536 4 7-3 L-3 10-4 5-9
Texas 11 17 .393 8 2-8 W-1 8-6 3-11
Seattle 11 19 .367 9 4-6 W-3 7-8 4-11
Los Angeles 9 20 .310 10½ 8 2-8 L-1 5-9 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-4 6-8
Miami 12 11 .522 _ 3-7 W-1 4-5 8-6
New York 12 14 .462 3 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Washington 11 15 .423 4 5-5 L-1 4-10 7-5
Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4 5-5 W-1 7-8 3-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 10 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-8 8-2
St. Louis 9 8 .529 _ 5-5 W-2 5-4 4-4
Milwaukee 12 15 .444 2 5-5 W-1 3-6 9-9
Cincinnati 11 16 .407 3 3-7 L-3 5-7 6-9
Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 9 4-6 W-3 5-9 2-8

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ _ 9-1 W-4 11-5 11-3
San Diego 18 12 .600 4 _ 7-3 W-7 11-4 7-8
San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 6-4 W-6 8-6 6-10
Colorado 13 15 .464 8 1-9 L-7 7-8 6-7
Arizona 13 16 .448 2 5-5 L-5 8-4 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

