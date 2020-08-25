Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 25, 2020
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 _ _ 8-2 W-1 11-5 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 1 _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Toronto 14 14 .500 3 7-3 L-1 4-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 15 .483 5 3-7 L-1 6-11 8-4
Boston 10 20 .333 8 4-6 W-1 4-10 6-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 11 .645 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-3 8-8
Chicago 18 12 .600 _ 8-2 W-1 8-8 10-4
Cleveland 18 12 .600 _ 7-3 W-1 8-7 10-5
Detroit 12 16 .429 5 3-7 W-1 5-10 7-6
Kansas City 12 18 .400 6 4-6 W-1 6-7 6-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 21 10 .677 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-4 8-6
Houston 17 14 .548 4 6-4 L-1 12-5 5-9
Seattle 12 19 .387 9 5-5 W-4 7-8 5-11
Texas 11 18 .379 9 1-9 L-1 8-7 3-11
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½ 9 3-7 W-1 5-9 5-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-4 6-8
Miami 14 11 .560 ½ _ 5-5 W-3 5-5 9-6
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 3 5-5 W-2 7-8 4-6
New York 12 16 .429 4 5-5 L-2 5-8 7-8
Washington 11 16 .407 4 4-6 L-2 4-11 7-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 11 .621 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-8 8-3
St. Louis 10 9 .526 3 1 5-5 L-1 6-5 4-4
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 5-5 W-2 4-6 9-9
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 3-7 L-4 5-7 6-10
Pittsburgh 7 18 .280 9 7 4-6 L-1 5-9 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _ _ 8-2 L-1 11-5 11-4
San Diego 18 13 .581 4 _ 7-3 L-1 11-5 7-8
Colorado 15 15 .500 3-7 W-2 7-8 8-7
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7 2 7-3 W-7 9-6 6-10
Arizona 13 18 .419 9 4 3-7 L-7 8-6 5-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Brewer 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

