Baseball Expanded Glance

August 26, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ _ 8-2 W-2 12-5 9-6
New York 16 11 .593 1 5-5 L-5 10-4 6-7
Toronto 15 14 .517 3 7-3 W-1 5-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 2-8 L-2 6-11 8-5
Boston 10 21 .323 10½ 9 4-6 L-1 4-10 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-2 12-3 8-9
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ _ 9-1 W-2 9-8 10-4
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 9-7 10-5
Detroit 13 16 .448 5 4-6 W-2 6-10 7-6
Kansas City 12 18 .400 7 4-6 W-1 6-7 6-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 21 10 .677 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-4 8-6
Houston 17 14 .548 4 2 6-4 L-1 12-5 5-9
Seattle 12 19 .387 9 7 5-5 W-4 7-8 5-11
Texas 11 18 .379 9 7 1-9 L-1 8-7 3-11
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½ 3-7 W-1 5-9 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-4 6-8
Miami 14 12 .538 2 _ 5-5 L-1 5-5 9-7
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 2 5-5 W-3 7-8 5-6
New York 13 16 .448 5-5 W-1 6-8 7-8
Washington 11 17 .393 6 4 4-6 L-3 4-12 7-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 12 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-8 8-4
St. Louis 10 9 .526 ½ 5-5 L-1 6-5 4-4
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4 2 5-5 W-2 4-6 9-9
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6 4 3-7 L-4 5-7 6-10
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9 7 4-6 L-2 5-9 2-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _ _ 8-2 L-1 11-5 11-4
San Diego 18 13 .581 4 _ 7-3 L-1 11-5 7-8
Colorado 15 15 .500 1 3-7 W-2 7-8 8-7
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7 7-3 W-7 9-6 6-10
Arizona 13 18 .419 9 3-7 L-7 8-6 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

