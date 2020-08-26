All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|12-5
|9-6
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|1
|5-5
|L-5
|10-4
|6-7
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|5-6
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-2
|6-11
|8-5
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|4-10
|6-11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-3
|8-9
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|9-8
|10-4
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-7
|10-5
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|6-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|.400
|7
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|6-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-4
|8-6
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|12-5
|5-9
|Seattle
|12
|19
|.387
|9
|7
|5-5
|W-4
|7-8
|5-11
|Texas
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|7
|1-9
|L-1
|8-7
|3-11
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-9
|5-13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-4
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|9-7
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|7-8
|5-6
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-8
|7-8
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|4-12
|7-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-8
|8-4
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|6-5
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|4-6
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|4
|3-7
|L-4
|5-7
|6-10
|Pittsburgh
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|5-9
|2-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|11-5
|11-4
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-5
|7-8
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|1
|3-7
|W-2
|7-8
|8-7
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|1½
|7-3
|W-7
|9-6
|6-10
|Arizona
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|3½
|3-7
|L-7
|8-6
|5-12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 9, Toronto 7
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 10, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
