All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|12-5
|9-6
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|1
|5-5
|L-5
|10-4
|6-7
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|5-6
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-2
|6-11
|8-5
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|4-10
|6-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-3
|8-9
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|9-8
|10-4
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-7
|10-5
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|6-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|6-7
|6-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-4
|9-6
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|12-5
|5-9
|Seattle
|13
|20
|.394
|9½
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|7-8
|6-12
|Texas
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|7½
|1-9
|L-2
|8-8
|3-11
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|12
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-9
|5-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-4
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|9-7
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|7-8
|5-6
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-8
|7-8
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|4-12
|7-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-8
|8-4
|St. Louis
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|7-7
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-7
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-7
|7-10
|Pittsburgh
|9
|19
|.321
|8
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|5-9
|4-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|24
|9
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|11-5
|13-4
|San Diego
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|12-6
|7-8
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|½
|3-7
|W-3
|7-8
|9-7
|San Francisco
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|2½
|7-3
|L-2
|9-8
|6-10
|Arizona
|13
|19
|.406
|10½
|4
|2-8
|L-8
|8-7
|5-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 3, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
