Baseball Expanded Glance

August 28, 2020 10:20 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 22 11 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-3 12-5 10-6
New York 16 13 .552 4 3-7 L-7 10-5 6-8
Toronto 16 14 .533 3 7-3 W-2 6-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 17 .452 7 2-8 L-3 6-11 8-6
Boston 10 22 .313 11½ 10 4-6 L-2 4-11 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 20 12 .625 _ _ 9-1 W-3 10-8 10-4
Cleveland 20 12 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-3 9-7 11-5
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-2 12-3 8-9
Detroit 13 16 .448 4-6 W-2 6-10 7-6
Kansas City 12 20 .375 8 8 3-7 L-2 6-7 6-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 10 .688 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-4 9-6
Houston 17 14 .548 6-4 L-1 12-5 5-9
Texas 12 19 .387 2-8 W-1 9-8 3-11
Seattle 13 21 .382 10 8 6-4 L-1 7-8 6-13
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 11½ 3-7 W-2 6-9 5-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 13 .581 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-4 6-9
Miami 14 13 .519 2 _ 5-5 L-2 5-6 9-7
New York 15 16 .484 3 1 6-4 W-3 7-8 8-8
Philadelphia 13 14 .481 3 1 5-5 W-4 8-8 5-6
Washington 12 17 .414 5 3 4-6 W-1 4-12 8-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 13 .581 _ _ 4-6 L-3 10-8 8-5
St. Louis 11 12 .478 3 1 5-5 L-3 7-8 4-4
Cincinnati 14 17 .452 4 2 5-5 W-3 6-7 8-10
Milwaukee 14 17 .452 4 2 4-6 W-1 5-8 9-9
Pittsburgh 9 20 .310 8 6 5-5 L-1 5-9 4-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 24 10 .706 _ _ 7-3 L-1 11-5 13-5
San Diego 20 14 .588 4 _ 8-2 W-1 12-6 8-8
Colorado 16 16 .500 7 ½ 3-7 L-1 7-9 9-7
San Francisco 15 19 .441 9 7-3 L-3 9-8 6-11
Arizona 14 19 .424 3 2-8 W-1 9-7 5-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (Walker 2-2), 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 10, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

The Associated Press

