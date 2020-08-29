All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|23
|11
|.676
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|12-5
|11-6
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|11-5
|6-8
|Toronto
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|1½
|7-3
|W-3
|7-6
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|5
|2-8
|L-4
|6-11
|8-7
|Boston
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-11
|6-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|9-7
|12-5
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|10-9
|10-4
|Minnesota
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|12-3
|8-11
|Detroit
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|3½
|6-4
|W-4
|8-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|13
|20
|.394
|8
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|7-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|14-5
|5-9
|Seattle
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|7-8
|6-13
|Texas
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|7
|2-8
|L-1
|9-9
|3-11
|Los Angeles
|11
|22
|.333
|10½
|8½
|3-7
|W-2
|6-9
|5-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-4
|6-10
|Miami
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|½
|5-5
|L-3
|5-7
|9-7
|Philadelphia
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|½
|5-5
|W-5
|9-8
|5-6
|New York
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-8
|8-9
|Washington
|12
|18
|.400
|5
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-12
|8-6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|10-8
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|W-2
|6-8
|9-9
|St. Louis
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|7-9
|4-4
|Cincinnati
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|7-8
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|9
|21
|.300
|8½
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|5-9
|4-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|25
|10
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|11-5
|14-5
|San Diego
|20
|15
|.571
|5
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-6
|8-9
|Colorado
|17
|16
|.515
|7
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|8-9
|9-7
|San Francisco
|16
|19
|.457
|9
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|9-8
|7-11
|Arizona
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|3½
|1-9
|L-1
|9-8
|5-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (López 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 10, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
San Diego 10, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Francisco 4
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
Colorado 4, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.
