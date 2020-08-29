Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 29, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 23 11 .676 _ _ 8-2 W-4 12-5 11-6
New York 17 13 .567 4 1 3-7 W-1 11-5 6-8
Toronto 17 14 .548 7-3 W-3 7-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 18 .438 8 5 2-8 L-4 6-11 8-7
Boston 11 22 .333 11½ 5-5 W-1 5-11 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 21 12 .636 _ _ 7-3 W-4 9-7 12-5
Chicago 20 13 .606 1 _ 8-2 L-1 10-9 10-4
Minnesota 20 14 .588 _ 4-6 L-4 12-3 8-11
Detroit 15 16 .484 5 6-4 W-4 8-10 7-6
Kansas City 13 20 .394 8 4-6 W-1 6-7 7-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 19 14 .576 ½ 6-4 W-2 14-5 5-9
Seattle 13 21 .382 9 7 6-4 L-1 7-8 6-13
Texas 12 20 .375 9 7 2-8 L-1 9-9 3-11
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 10½ 3-7 W-2 6-9 5-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 14 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-2 12-4 6-10
Miami 14 14 .500 2 ½ 5-5 L-3 5-7 9-7
Philadelphia 14 14 .500 2 ½ 5-5 W-5 9-8 5-6
New York 15 17 .469 3 6-4 L-1 7-8 8-9
Washington 12 18 .400 5 4-6 L-1 4-12 8-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 19 14 .576 _ _ 4-6 L-1 10-8 9-6
Milwaukee 15 17 .469 4-6 W-2 6-8 9-9
St. Louis 11 13 .458 4-6 L-4 7-9 4-4
Cincinnati 15 18 .455 4 2 5-5 W-1 7-8 8-10
Pittsburgh 9 21 .300 5-5 L-2 5-9 4-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 25 10 .714 _ _ 7-3 W-1 11-5 14-5
San Diego 20 15 .571 5 _ 7-3 L-1 12-6 8-9
Colorado 17 16 .515 7 _ 4-6 W-1 8-9 9-7
San Francisco 16 19 .457 9 2 7-3 W-1 9-8 7-11
Arizona 14 20 .412 10½ 1-9 L-1 9-8 5-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 10, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

