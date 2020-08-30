Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 30, 2020
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _ _ 8-2 W-5 12-5 12-6
New York 19 13 .594 _ 3-7 W-3 12-5 7-8
Toronto 18 14 .563 1 7-3 W-4 8-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 19 .424 9 2-8 L-5 6-11 8-8
Boston 12 22 .353 11½ 8 6-4 W-2 6-11 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 21 13 .618 _ _ 8-2 W-1 11-9 10-4
Cleveland 21 13 .618 _ _ 6-4 L-1 9-7 12-6
Minnesota 20 15 .571 ½ 4-6 L-5 12-3 8-12
Detroit 16 16 .500 4 3 7-3 W-5 9-10 7-6
Kansas City 13 21 .382 8 7 3-7 L-1 6-7 7-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 19 14 .576 ½ 6-4 W-2 14-5 5-9
Seattle 14 22 .389 9 7 6-4 W-1 7-8 7-14
Texas 12 21 .364 2-8 L-2 9-10 3-11
Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½ 4-6 L-1 7-10 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 20 14 .588 _ _ 6-4 W-1 12-4 8-10
Miami 14 15 .483 ½ 4-6 L-4 5-8 9-7
Philadelphia 14 16 .467 4 1 5-5 L-1 9-10 5-6
New York 15 19 .441 5 2 5-5 L-3 7-9 8-10
Washington 12 19 .387 3-7 L-2 4-12 8-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 20 14 .588 _ _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 10-6
St. Louis 12 13 .480 ½ 5-5 W-1 8-9 4-4
Milwaukee 15 18 .455 4-6 L-1 6-9 9-9
Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5 2 4-6 L-1 7-9 8-10
Pittsburgh 10 21 .323 6-4 W-1 5-9 5-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ _ 8-2 W-2 11-5 15-5
San Diego 21 15 .583 5 _ 7-3 W-1 12-6 9-9
Colorado 17 17 .500 8 _ 4-6 L-1 8-10 9-7
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 1 7-3 W-2 9-8 8-11
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½ 1-9 L-2 9-9 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

San Diego 13, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Monday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

