All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _ _ 8-2 W-5 12-5 12-6 New York 19 13 .594 3½ _ 3-7 W-3 12-5 7-8 Toronto 18 14 .563 4½ 1 7-3 W-4 8-6 10-8 Baltimore 14 19 .424 9 5½ 2-8 L-5 6-11 8-8 Boston 12 22 .353 11½ 8 6-4 W-2 6-11 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 21 13 .618 _ _ 8-2 W-1 11-9 10-4 Cleveland 21 13 .618 _ _ 6-4 L-1 9-7 12-6 Minnesota 20 15 .571 1½ ½ 4-6 L-5 12-3 8-12 Detroit 16 16 .500 4 3 7-3 W-5 9-10 7-6 Kansas City 13 21 .382 8 7 3-7 L-1 6-7 7-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8 Houston 19 14 .576 2½ ½ 6-4 W-2 14-5 5-9 Seattle 14 22 .389 9 7 6-4 W-1 7-8 7-14 Texas 12 21 .364 9½ 7½ 2-8 L-2 9-10 3-11 Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½ 8½ 4-6 L-1 7-10 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 19 14 .576 _ _ 6-4 W-1 12-4 7-10 Miami 14 15 .483 3 ½ 4-6 L-4 5-8 9-7 Philadelphia 14 15 .483 3 ½ 5-5 L-1 9-9 5-6 New York 15 19 .441 4½ 2 5-5 L-3 7-9 8-10 Washington 12 19 .387 6 3½ 3-7 L-2 4-12 8-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 20 14 .588 _ _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 10-6 St. Louis 12 13 .480 3½ ½ 5-5 W-1 8-9 4-4 Milwaukee 15 18 .455 4½ 1½ 4-6 L-1 6-9 9-9 Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5 2 4-6 L-1 7-9 8-10 Pittsburgh 10 21 .323 8½ 5½ 6-4 W-1 5-9 5-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ _ 8-2 W-2 11-5 15-5 San Diego 21 15 .583 5 _ 7-3 W-1 12-6 9-9 Colorado 17 17 .500 8 _ 4-6 L-1 8-10 9-7 San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 1 7-3 W-2 9-8 8-11 Arizona 14 21 .400 11½ 3½ 1-9 L-2 9-9 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

San Diego 13, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.