All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|24
|11
|.686
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|12-5
|12-6
|New York
|19
|13
|.594
|3½
|_
|3-7
|W-3
|12-5
|7-8
|Toronto
|18
|14
|.563
|4½
|1
|7-3
|W-4
|8-6
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|5½
|2-8
|L-5
|6-11
|8-8
|Boston
|12
|22
|.353
|11½
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|6-11
|6-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|11-9
|10-4
|Cleveland
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-7
|12-6
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|½
|4-6
|L-5
|12-3
|8-12
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|3
|7-3
|W-5
|9-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|13
|21
|.382
|8
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|6-7
|7-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|14-5
|5-9
|Seattle
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|7-8
|7-14
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|9½
|7½
|2-8
|L-2
|9-10
|3-11
|Los Angeles
|12
|23
|.343
|10½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-10
|5-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-4
|7-10
|Miami
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|½
|4-6
|L-4
|5-8
|9-7
|Philadelphia
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-9
|5-6
|New York
|15
|19
|.441
|4½
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|7-9
|8-10
|Washington
|12
|19
|.387
|6
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-12
|8-7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|10-8
|10-6
|St. Louis
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-9
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-9
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|7-9
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|10
|21
|.323
|8½
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|5-9
|5-12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|.722
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|11-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|21
|15
|.583
|5
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-6
|9-9
|Colorado
|17
|17
|.500
|8
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|8-10
|9-7
|San Francisco
|17
|19
|.472
|9
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|9-8
|8-11
|Arizona
|14
|21
|.400
|11½
|3½
|1-9
|L-2
|9-9
|5-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 9, Washington 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 9, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2
San Diego 13, Colorado 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
