Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Toronto
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Boston
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Detroit
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Texas
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Los Angeles
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Seattle
|7
|12
|.368
|6
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|.385
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|3
|.800
|_
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|Cincinnati
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|San Diego
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Texas 4, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0
San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 4:30 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 13, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
