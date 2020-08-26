Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

August 26, 2020 7:47 pm
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 _
New York 16 10 .615
Toronto 14 14 .500
Baltimore 14 15 .483 5
Boston 10 20 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 11 .645 _
Chicago 19 12 .613 1
Cleveland 18 12 .600
Detroit 12 16 .429
Kansas City 12 18 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 10 .677 _
Houston 17 14 .548 4
Seattle 12 19 .387 9
Texas 11 18 .379 9
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 12 .586 _
Miami 14 11 .560 1
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 4
New York 12 16 .429
Washington 11 16 .407 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 11 .621 _
St. Louis 10 9 .526 3
Milwaukee 13 15 .464
Cincinnati 11 17 .393
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 15 15 .500
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 18 .419 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 5-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

