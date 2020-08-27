Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _ New York 16 11 .593 2½ Toronto 15 14 .517 4½ Baltimore 14 16 .467 6 Boston 10 21 .323 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Detroit 13 16 .448 5½ Kansas City 12 19 .387 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 22 10 .688 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4½ Seattle 12 20 .375 10 Texas 11 19 .367 10 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 12 .600 _ Miami 14 12 .538 2 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4 New York 13 16 .448 4½ Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 12 .600 _ St. Louis 11 10 .524 2½ Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4 Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6 Pittsburgh 8 19 .296 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 9 .719 _ San Diego 19 13 .594 4 Colorado 16 15 .516 6½ San Francisco 15 17 .469 8 Arizona 13 19 .406 10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 3, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Baltimore (Cobb 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-2) at Houston (Bielak 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 2-3), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

