Baseball Glance

August 31, 2020 6:42 pm
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _
New York 19 13 .594
Toronto 18 15 .545 5
Baltimore 15 19 .441
Boston 12 22 .353 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 21 13 .618 _
Cleveland 21 13 .618 _
Minnesota 20 15 .571
Detroit 16 16 .500 4
Kansas City 13 21 .382 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 14 .576
Seattle 14 22 .389 9
Texas 12 21 .364
Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 14 .576 _
Miami 15 15 .500
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 3
New York 15 20 .429 5
Washington 12 19 .387 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 14 .588 _
St. Louis 12 13 .480
Milwaukee 15 18 .455
Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5
Pittsburgh 10 21 .323

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _
San Diego 21 15 .583 5
Colorado 17 17 .500 8
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

San Diego 13, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

