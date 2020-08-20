Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears place CB Burns on injured reserve because of torn ACL

August 20, 2020 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve Thursday because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns fell out of the rotation last season and signed with Chicago in March.

The Bears also signed receiver Rodney Adams. A fifth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2017, he has appeared in one game.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired