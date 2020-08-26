Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bell not happy about being pulled in Jets’ scrimmage

August 26, 2020 1:31 pm
 
1 min read
      

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell was pulled out of the New York Jets’ scrimmage at practice Wednesday as a precaution because coach Adam Gase said the star running back’s hamstrings felt “a little tight.”

Well, an apparently unhappy Bell took to social media shortly after Gase’s video news conference and declared he’s totally fine.

“Ain’t nothin wrong with my hamstrings,” Bell insisted on Twitter.

Bell participated in two series in practice and had one carry and one catch, but then ended up watching the rest of the scrimmage from the sideline as Frank Gore and rookies La’Mical Perine and Pete Guerriero handled the backfield duties.

Advertisement

“I’ll always have to hold him back and be like, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea for you to go back out there,” Gase said. “That’s why we pulled him out. He won’t do it on his own. He’ll keep going out there until somebody else pulls him out.”

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

So, that’s what happened during the scrimmage. And, Bell wasn’t a fan.

“It’s tough to stay loose when you do a bunch of standing around……& I’m used to GOINGGG,” Bell said.

Bell has often said he likes getting lots of carries to get himself in a rhythm during games. But when a Twitter follower pointed out that this was only practice, the veteran running back countered that he needs the on-field action now.

“Exactly…I PRACTICE for a GAME!!!” he wrote. “I need to PRACTICE to be great in GAMES!!! duh.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II