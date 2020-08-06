Listen Live Sports

Bill Babcock retiring as Grand Slam Board tennis director

August 6, 2020 8:56 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The original director of the board which represents all four grand slam tennis tournaments is retiring at the end of the year.

Bill Babcock has been the London-based director since the Grand Slam Board was formed in 1989, comprising of the chairs and chief executives of the Australian, French and U.S. Opens and Wimbledon, along with the president of the International Tennis Federation.

Babcock was involved in creating a grand slam rulebook, an independent officiating body, and the old Grand Slam Cup, which ran from 1990-99 and folded into the ATP Tour Finals.

He was also instrumental in starting the tennis anti-corruption program and its Tennis Integrity Unit.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

