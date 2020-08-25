Listen Live Sports

Blind’s implanted defibrillator goes off during Ajax match

August 25, 2020 5:59 pm
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax defender Daley Blind had to be substituted during a preseason warm-up match against Hertha Berlin on Tuesday when his implanted heart defibrillator went off.

Blind had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, or ICD, fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle late last year.

Blind sat down when the device went off but was able to walk off the pitch to be substituted in the 79th minute.

“He has no symptoms. The ICD went off and right after that he was fine,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag told Ziggo Sport.

“We’ll do some tests and wait for the results and then make decisions,” he added.

Ajax won the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena 1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

