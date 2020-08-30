Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays, streaking Guerrero Jr. set for matchup with Orioles

August 30, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (14-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (17-14, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Jorge Lopez (0-0, 8.38 ERA) Toronto: Tanner Roark (2-1, 4.91 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays 1; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Baltimore.

The Blue Jays are 11-9 against the rest of their division. Toronto has hit 54 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 12, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Orioles are 7-12 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with an average of .328.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 23 RBIs and is batting .306.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and is batting .275.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

