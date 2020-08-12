Listen Live Sports

Bonner scores 18, Sun hold off Wings 70-66

August 12, 2020 9:25 pm
 
DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas added 17 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Bonner curled off a high screen and drove to the basket for a layup with 10.8 seconds left. Dallas was off on a 3-pointer at the other end and Jasmine Thomas secured the defensive rebound to seal it.

Jasmine Thomas finished with 10 points for Connecticut (3-6), which trailed by as many as 12 points. Bonner moved past Maya Moore for 22nd on the WNBA career scoring list.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-6) with 19 points and Allisha Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Ogunbowale was limited to four points in the first half due to picking up her third foul with nine minutes left in the second quarter. She scored 11 of Dallas’ 15 points in the third quarter for a 49-46 lead, and she sank a jumper with 31 seconds left to pull the Wings within 68-66.

