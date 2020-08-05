Listen Live Sports

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

August 5, 2020 10:00 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 1 11
Pillar cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .342
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .317
Vázquez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Chavis 1b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .240
Verdugo rf-lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .258
Peraza lf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .256
Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 5 11
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .211
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Martínez 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Renfroe rf 1 0 0 0 3 1 .184
Brosseau lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .077
Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .171
Boston 000 203 000_5 10 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 4 0

LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Martinez (7), Bogaerts (3), Díaz 2 (2), Martínez (2). HR_Verdugo (1), off Yarbrough; Chavis (2), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (2), Vázquez (10), Chavis 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Tampa Bay 3 (Brosseau, Adames, Meadows). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

GIDP_Pillar, Adames, Díaz.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Araúz, Chavis; Araúz, Bogaerts, Chavis); Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Martínez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez W,2-1 5 4 0 0 3 4 91 3.45
Brewer 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.00
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 7.20
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.25
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough L,0-2 5 8 5 5 1 5 82 3.78
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.50
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.18
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-0. HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Devers,Verdugo).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:05.

