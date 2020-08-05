Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|11
|
|Pillar cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Chavis 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Verdugo rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Peraza lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|5
|11
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Martínez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Renfroe rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.184
|Brosseau lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Boston
|000
|203
|000_5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Martinez (7), Bogaerts (3), Díaz 2 (2), Martínez (2). HR_Verdugo (1), off Yarbrough; Chavis (2), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (2), Vázquez (10), Chavis 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Tampa Bay 3 (Brosseau, Adames, Meadows). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.
GIDP_Pillar, Adames, Díaz.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Araúz, Chavis; Araúz, Bogaerts, Chavis); Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Martínez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez W,2-1
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|91
|3.45
|Brewer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.00
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|7.20
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|2.25
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough L,0-2
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|82
|3.78
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.50
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.18
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-0. HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Devers,Verdugo).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:05.
