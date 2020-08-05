Listen Live Sports

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 0

August 5, 2020 10:00 pm
 
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 29 0 4 0
Pillar cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 Martínez 1b 3 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Renfroe rf 1 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 1 1 1 Brosseau lf 4 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 4 2 3 2 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0
Verdugo rf-lf 3 1 1 2 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Peraza lf-2b 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Boston 000 203 000 5
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Martinez (7), Bogaerts (3), Díaz 2 (2), Martínez (2). HR_Verdugo (1), Chavis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez W,2-1 5 4 0 0 3 4
Brewer 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brice 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 3
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,0-2 5 8 5 5 1 5
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 2

Yarbrough pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Devers,Verdugo).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:05.

