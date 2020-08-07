Boston 5, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|6
|3
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Tellez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|1-Alford pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.214
|2-McKinney pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drury 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Shaw 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|9
|11
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.061
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.184
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Bogaerts ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.333
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.292
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Verdugo rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.294
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Toronto
|101
|001
|000_3
|8
|0
|Boston
|112
|000
|01x_5
|6
|2
1-ran for Tellez in the 8th. 2-ran for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th.
E_Devers 2 (5). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 9. 2B_Hernández (3), Bichette (3), Guerrero Jr. (4), Peraza (3). HR_Biggio (3), off Weber; Verdugo (2), off Roark; Moreland (4), off Roark; Verdugo (3), off Dolis. RBIs_Biggio (6), Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. (3), Moreland 3 (9), Verdugo 2 (4). SB_Bogaerts (1), Alford 2 (3). CS_Grichuk (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Grichuk); Boston 4 (Devers 3, Vázquez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Boston 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Tellez, Benintendi. GIDP_Grichuk, Jansen, Shaw, Vázquez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Shaw, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Devers, Vázquez; Peraza, Bogaerts, Moreland; Moreland, Bogaerts, Moreland; Peraza, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 1-1
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|5
|1
|68
|5.62
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Waguespack
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|38
|0.00
|Cole
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Dolis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|3.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weber
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|64
|9.90
|Hembree, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.42
|Brewer, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.57
|Brasier, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|9.82
|Brice, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.70
|Barnes, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|6.00
|Workman, S, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0, Hembree 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:33.
