Boston 5, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 6 3 Biggio 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .200 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Tellez dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .179 1-Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .214 2-McKinney pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drury 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Hernández rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .317 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 5 9 11 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .061 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .184 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Bogaerts ss 1 1 1 0 3 0 .333 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .292 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Verdugo rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .294 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Peraza 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .283

Toronto 101 001 000_3 8 0 Boston 112 000 01x_5 6 2

1-ran for Tellez in the 8th. 2-ran for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th.

E_Devers 2 (5). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 9. 2B_Hernández (3), Bichette (3), Guerrero Jr. (4), Peraza (3). HR_Biggio (3), off Weber; Verdugo (2), off Roark; Moreland (4), off Roark; Verdugo (3), off Dolis. RBIs_Biggio (6), Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. (3), Moreland 3 (9), Verdugo 2 (4). SB_Bogaerts (1), Alford 2 (3). CS_Grichuk (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Grichuk); Boston 4 (Devers 3, Vázquez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; Boston 0 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Tellez, Benintendi. GIDP_Grichuk, Jansen, Shaw, Vázquez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Shaw, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 4 (Vázquez, Devers, Vázquez; Peraza, Bogaerts, Moreland; Moreland, Bogaerts, Moreland; Peraza, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 1-1 3 3 4 4 5 1 68 5.62 Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Waguespack 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 38 0.00 Cole 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 29 0.00 Dolis 1 2 1 1 0 3 19 3.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weber 3 5 2 2 2 3 64 9.90 Hembree, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.42 Brewer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.57 Brasier, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 9.82 Brice, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 4.70 Barnes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 6.00 Workman, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0, Hembree 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.