Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 5, Toronto 3

August 7, 2020 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 8 3 Totals 29 5 6 5
Biggio 2b 4 2 2 1 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Tellez dh 2 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 1 1 1 0
1-Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 3
Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 1 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0
2-McKinney pr 0 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 3 2 2 2
Drury 3b 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 3 0 2 0
Shaw 3b-1b 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 2 0
Jansen c 4 0 0 0
Toronto 101 001 000 3
Boston 112 000 01x 5

E_Devers 2 (5). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 4. LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 9. 2B_Hernández (3), Bichette (3), Guerrero Jr. (4), Peraza (3). HR_Biggio (3), Verdugo 2 (3), Moreland (4). SB_Bogaerts (1), Alford 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark, L, 1-1 3 3 4 4 5 1
Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 2
Waguespack 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2
Cole 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Dolis 1 2 1 1 0 3
Boston
Weber 3 5 2 2 2 3
Hembree, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brewer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Brice, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0
Workman, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

Weber pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chad Fairchild.

Advertisement

T_3:33.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer