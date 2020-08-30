Listen Live Sports

Boston 5, Washington 3

August 30, 2020 12:06 am
 
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 11 2 7 11
Turner ss 5 1 5 0 0 0 .350
Soto lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .358
Kendrick dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .310
Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 3 1 .252
Eaton rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .229
Suzuki c 4 0 2 0 1 2 .286
García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
a-Harrison ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
b-Holt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .219
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 0 7
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .207
Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .295
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Pillar rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .268
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .245
Chavis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Washington 003 000 000_3 11 0
Boston 310 100 00x_5 9 2

a-struck out for García in the 7th. b-struck out for Harrison in the 9th.

E_Mazza (1), Devers (9). LOB_Washington 14, Boston 3. 2B_Turner 2 (10), Martinez (10), Bogaerts (7). 3B_Pillar (2). HR_Bogaerts (7), off Sánchez; Pillar (4), off Sánchez. RBIs_Kendrick (12), Eaton (14), Bogaerts 3 (20), Bradley Jr. (11), Pillar (13). SB_Verdugo (3), Bogaerts (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Robles); Boston 2 (Martinez, Pillar). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Soto, García, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Eaton, Verdugo.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Thames); Boston 1 (Chavis, Bogaerts, Moreland).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, L, 1-4 5 8 5 5 0 4 85 6.90
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.50
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.68
Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.38
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mazza 2 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 75 7.88
Hernandez 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
Valdez, H, 2 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 3 30 0.90
Brice, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 6.89
Osich, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 6.28
Brasier, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.97
Barnes, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-0, Hernandez 2-0, Brice 2-0, Brasier 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ben May; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:25.

