Boston 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|2
|7
|11
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.358
|Kendrick dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.310
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.252
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|a-Harrison ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|b-Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.219
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|0
|7
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.295
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Pillar rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Washington
|003
|000
|000_3
|11
|0
|Boston
|310
|100
|00x_5
|9
|2
a-struck out for García in the 7th. b-struck out for Harrison in the 9th.
E_Mazza (1), Devers (9). LOB_Washington 14, Boston 3. 2B_Turner 2 (10), Martinez (10), Bogaerts (7). 3B_Pillar (2). HR_Bogaerts (7), off Sánchez; Pillar (4), off Sánchez. RBIs_Kendrick (12), Eaton (14), Bogaerts 3 (20), Bradley Jr. (11), Pillar (13). SB_Verdugo (3), Bogaerts (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Robles); Boston 2 (Martinez, Pillar). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; Boston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Soto, García, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Eaton, Verdugo.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Turner, Thames); Boston 1 (Chavis, Bogaerts, Moreland).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 1-4
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|85
|6.90
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Harris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.68
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.38
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mazza
|2
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|75
|7.88
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Valdez, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|30
|0.90
|Brice, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.89
|Osich, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.28
|Brasier, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.97
|Barnes, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-0, Hernandez 2-0, Brice 2-0, Brasier 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ben May; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:25.
